Kenney skids inconsiderate MLAs

Pat Rehn relieved of Legislature committee responsibilities

On Monday, January 4, 2021, Premier Jason Kenney posted a message on his Facebook page and Twitter account.

“Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of Albertans have made real sacrifices over the past 10 months to help keep each other safe. They are right to be angry about people in positions of leadership vacationing outside of the country.

Last Friday, I took responsibility for not having been clear enough with members of the government caucus and others in positions of leadership that they should not travel abroad.

Over the weekend, I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions.

That is why I have accepted the resignation of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard and have asked my Chief of Staff Jamie Huckabay to step down, which he has done.

I have also accepted the resignation of MLA Jeremy Nixon as Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Society and MLA Jason Stephan from Treasury Board. They as well as MLAs Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn, and Tany Yao have lost their Legislature committee responsibilities.

By travelling abroad over the holidays, these individuals demonstrated extremely poor judgment.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver will serve as interim Minister of Municipal Affairs, and my Principal Secretary Larry Kaumeyer will serve as interim Chief of Staff.”

Jason Kenney’s Facebook post on January 4, 2021