Jet boat poker rally fundraiser donates to SPCA

Michelle Waites, left, from SPCA accepts the donation of $1050.00 from Joan Setz.

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

When a loved one passes, family and friends search for a way to honour the person they lost, all while ensuring their legacy is remembered and nurtured.

This is the truth for Joan Setz and her family who yearned to ensure their dad’s legacy was honoured, deciding to hold annual jet boat poker rallies in his honour on the Peace River. On Aug. 13, they held the 10th Annual Herb Setz Sr. Memorial Poker Rally with participants overjoyed with its return.

“We wanted to have something to do in dad’s honour,” says Setz, explaining how the Poker Rally came to fruition. “Dad was the first guy to bring jet boating to Peace River.”

Setz explains her dad competed throughout North America at different venues and he had the forethought to start the competitions in the Peace River.

“Dad told me to collect a $50,000 purse to attract other people from different areas,” Setz recollects, who says she didn’t think it was possible at the time. His request of her was met, and his passion for the sport started an annual event for people to attend from all over the province and even some other provinces and some states.

The rally was delayed for the last three years because of the pandemic restrictions, but it returned this year with strong support.

Jet boats departed from the lower west Peace launch and travelled a total of 60 miles. The poker rally cost $20 to participate in, with proceeds being split half to the top 3 hands and half donated to the Peace River SPCA.

“The poker rally is fun, a good family fun event with good food and good prizes,” says Setz.

Setz notes that every year the donation is given to the SPCA, and this year the cash donation was $1050.

“The first year we donated to the SPCA,” says Setz who explains shortly after their donation she saw the SPCA van drive by. “The van was piled up to the roof with food and we knew then exactly how much they needed the help.”

Setz says that the poker rally will be held again on the same weekend next year, as it is held on Herb’s birthday weekend. She says all are welcome to participate, volunteer or donate prizes to the rally or funds to the SPCA.