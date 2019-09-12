Woman holds onto hope missing son will return

The awareness walk occurred from the Peace River Hospital toward Extra Foods. Photo courtesy of Wendy Goulet.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Eight months ago, in the middle of December, 23-year-old Jordan Nahachick walked out of the Peace River Hospital.



He has not been seen since.



According to his mother Sandra, he had gone there seeking help for a sore stomach. He called and asked his mother to help him get a ride home, but by the time someone arrived to pick him up, he was already gone.



“The police told me he didn’t see the doctor,” she said.



“There was another person smoking here when he left. I don’t know which door he left but they said he just walked out.”



On Aug. 31, over 30 people including the RCMP officer handling his case gathered in the parking lot of the hospital where Jordan was last seen to raise awareness that he is still missing.



One of the organizers, Wendy Goulet, told the assembled crowd she hopes the event will bring in some new tips and leads.



A representative of the group Guardians of Our Angels Missing Persons was also on hand. The group is helping search for Nahachick.



“I miss him so much. I still have hope,” Sandra Nahachick told the crowd.



“I believe that Jesus will bring him home.”



During the event, an eagle circled overhead. Eagles are sacred according to traditional First Nations beliefs and many attending viewed its appearance as a blessing.



“It really helps me. I feel that people care. I respect people for coming here and helping. It really touches my heart. I feel loved,” Nahachick told South Peace News in an exclusive interview.



“Jordan, if you’re out there somewhere, please come and phone me and let me know that you’re OK. I love you my son.”



Nahachick is getting married, and said she waited in the hope Jordan could attend the ceremony.



“I want him to be there when I get married. I get married next week. I wanted him to stand to be one of the wedding party,” she said.



After gathering at the hospital, the assembled group walked to Extra Foods with a police escort.



After the event, Nahachick’s mother and father went to the local police station to leave DNA for the DNA database of missing persons.



Jordan is described as a slender Indigenous man, roughly 5’5” and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Fox Racing sweater, black jogging pants, white shoes and a white snap back hat.



Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact the RCMP and provide a statement.