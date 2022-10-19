Infant’s death ruled a homicide

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating what they are calling in infant homicide in High Prairie.

An RCMP news release issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report Oct. 6 at about 4:30 p.m. from the High Prairie Health Complex.

“. . .of the sudden death of a seven-month-old male infant from High Prairie that had occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” says Fontaine.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

“An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022, at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the seven- month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” says Fontaine.

Alberta Major Crimes Unit have taken over carriage of the investigation, assisted by High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

Police did not release the name of the infant, or where the death occurred.

“No further details can be provided at this time,” says Fontaine.

“An update will be provided when further information can be released,” she adds.