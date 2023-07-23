Increased internet for South Peace

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The governments of Alberta and Canada continue to partner to provide better high-speed internet service to homes.

The July 11 announcement includes the communities of Enilda, Heart River, Joussard, Kinuso, Salt Prairie, and Sunset House.

In a news release, both governments recognize high-speed internet is a daily necessity, yet many in remote and rural areas still have issues with reliable service. Better connectivity will help Albertans interact with the global marketplace, and diversify Alberta’s economy.

The recent announcement – others in Alberta will benefit from the funding – will deliver the service to more than 2,000 Indigenous households and more than 40 rural communities. Construction work has already started in 26 communities, with others to follow.

“Improving access to high-speed internet is the key to unlocking the potential in these communities across Alberta. I’m happy to note that construction work has begun in some communities. I look forward to continued work with the federal government to connect more communities until we achieve our goal of connecting every single Albertan to high-speed internet by 2027,” says Alberta Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.

The latest allocation is part of Alberta’s commitment of $780 million with the federal government to improve high-speed internet in rural and Indigenous areas.

The work also creates more jobs and injects money into Alberta’s economy.