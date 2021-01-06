Impaired drivers removed from roadways

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In early December, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, along with the Peace River RCMP, Alberta Sheriff Traffic Services, High Prairie RCMP and K Division Police Dog Service, conducted enhanced enforcement patrols in the communities of Driftpile Cree Nation and Sucker Creek Cree Nation.



Police and law enforcement partners took five impaired drivers off the road utilizing Alberta’s new immediate roadside sanctions.



Members also issued over 50 violation tickets, the majority were for operating vehicles while suspended and driving without a driver’s licence.



There were also a significant nymber of summons issued for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.



An estimated 400 vehicles were checked.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service would like to remind all road users that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.



They ask Albertans to stay focused on the road, follow all traffic control signs and travel at the posted speed limit.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service will continue to focus joint force operation effort with its policing partners.