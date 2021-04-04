HP RCMP investigating homicide

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

On April 3, at 3:41 a.m. High Prairie RCMP were called to a shooting that occurred at the Joussard Sand Pits.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, RCMP Media Relations, says three individuals received gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

“Unfortunately, a 19-year-old male from Sucker Creek First Nation died as a result of his injures,” he says.

Two more victims, one a male aged 21, and one youth from Sucker Creek First Nation, are receiving medical treatment.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been dispatched to take over the investigation.

“Police have few details on the suspect[s] at this time,” says Savinkoff.

Due to the large area involved, the crime scene Sunday was attended by police from Edmonton, Mayerthrope, Grande Prairie and Peace River

The incident happened a few kilometres west of Joussard, just west of the road to CatTail Cabins, in an area known as the Sand Pit or the old Boy Scout Campground

“Although police believe that this was a targeted attack, we would like residents in the surrounding area to be extra vigilant reporting any suspicious behaviour to the police,” he adds.

Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

If you have information on this investigation, please contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3378.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.