HP Friendship Centre prepares to re-open

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is looking for volunteers to serve as community-minded advisory committee members as it plans its reopening after extensive renovations.

The committee will provide guidance to the Friendship Centre as they rebuild much- needed programs and services to support the community.

“We are pleased to be nearing the end of renovations so that we can invite community members back into a safe, healthy community space, and can work together to offer programs and services that strengthen our urban Indigenous community,” says Len Morissette, interim president, High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, in a news release.

The advisory committee will provide input, advice, and recommendations with respect to undertaking a community needs assessment with a focus on future programs and services. The committee will also focus on opportunities for collaboration and community building.

Interested members must be residents of High Prairie or the surrounding area; have experience working with the non-profit sector; possess positive community connections and a desire for community engagement; have an in-depth understanding of urban Indigenous communities, Indigenous cultures, histories, and traditions; and have a working knowledge of the Friendship Centre movement.

A commitment of a minimum of one monthly meeting will need to be met with the potential for more engagement through specific community activities.