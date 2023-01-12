Hospital land sold to undisclosed buyer

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

South Peace News has learned the land on which the old High Prairie Health Complex was located on for decades was sold by the Alberta government in 2022.

Documents forwarded to South Peace News Sunday, Jan. 8 indicate the land was “sold in 2022” and included in a list called the Alberta Government Infrastructure Properties Being Considered for Future Sales and Currently for Sale – November 2022.

A price is not included in the list nor the buyer disclosed.

The Alberta government did not advertise in local newspapers the land was being sold.

Previously, High Prairie town council was lobbying for the land to be returned to them for future development.

During demolition of the old hospital the Alberta government was on record saying they would “continue to explore options with the Town and other local stakeholders to discuss the future of the 10.46-acre site” South Peace News previously reported.

If any discussion did occur, it was behind closed doors not open to the public before the sale.