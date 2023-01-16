Honours for mayor January 16, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, right, received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in Edmonton Nov. 27, 2002 from Cathy Heron, president, Alberta Municipalities. “You were nominated for this award by your fellow Albertans who felt you should be recognized for your contributions, commitment and dedication to bettering your community,” reads a letter from Heron. She adds medal recipients show the same character and principles as did the Queen. “Your continued efforts to lead and to encourage others to follow in your steps will ensure we create a foundation on which peace and harmony can thrive for generations to come,” Herons concludes. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email