Holy Family nominates Telus World of Science for Friends of Education Award

Telus World of Science in Edmonton regularly makes presentations to schools in Holy Family Catholic Regional Division. Holy Family has nominated Telus for a Friends of Education Award.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has nominated Telus World of Science in Edmonton for the Alberta School Board Association’s (ASBA) annual Friends of Education Award.

HFCRD and Telus World of Science have been working together since 2021, says an HFCRD news release dated Aug. 8.

Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin says local students benefit from the science centre.

“This is a great partnership and our Division is honoured to put this nomination forward,” Turpin says.

“Between the fun demonstrations and lessons on things like coding for the children, there are also resources for teachers.”

She says the hands-on approach of TWOS has its team in schools doing age-appropriate content with students.

TWOS Edmonton is mobile which allows it to take its programming on the road to rural communities.

HFCRD has used many workshops, including Northern Coding Academy, Science in Motion and Digital Citizenship.

Students and school staff have also strengthened the work of the science centre, TWOS president Constance Scarlett says.

“Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has been a strong partner in helping the science centre to reach students in Alberta’s remote and rural regions,” Scarlett says.

“Students and staff at these schools have taught us so much about their connection to the land and have joined our programs with enthusiasm and positivity.

“We look forward to a relationship that will continue to benefit their schools for many years to come.”

The successful nominee for Zone 1 (northwest Alberta) will be announced Sept. 20 when the zone winner of the Edwin Parr Award will also be named at a lunch banquet in Peace River at the Chateau Nova.