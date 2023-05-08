Highway linking Peace, Fort McMurray regions announced

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A road linking the Peace River area to Fort McMurray that northern Alberta has wanted for decades will soon be a reality.

On April 27, the Government of Alberta, Loon River First Nation, Peerless Trout First Nation, and Bigstone Cree Nation, signed an agreement to begin work to extend Highway 686 to Fort McMurray, connecting northeastern and northwestern Alberta.

The proposed project involves extending Highway 686 by 218 kilometres to connect Peerless Lake and Fort McMurray, creating a new east-west highway link to finally connect northern Alberta communities and to support economic development in Alberta’s north.

“This project will create a new economic corridor in northern Alberta that will improve access to goods and services for communities and businesses across the region. We are pleased to work with Loon River First Nation, Peerless Trout First Nation and Bigstone Cree Nation on this historic project to promote economic growth and an additional emergency route for people in the area,” says Devin Dreeshen, Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors.

A new project development framework between the Province and United Northern Developments Limited Partnership, a new economic venture established by Loon River First Nation, Bigstone Cree Nation and Peerless Trout First Nation, paves the way for the First Nations to play a primary role leading and actively participating in this project.

The framework agreement will establish a planning committee comprised of representatives from the Government of Alberta and the three First Nations. The planning committee will review the proposed Highway 686 corridor location, consider environmental and other impacts, engage with stakeholders and other rights holders, and identify economic opportunities for communities along the corridor.

The committee will also provide input on the delivery of the new Highway 686 corridor project as well as paving work on the existing section of Highway 686 between east of Highway 88, near Red Earth Creek, and Peerless Lake. The committee has the potential to expand to include other First Nations interested in participating and that may be directly impacted by the project.

The proposed Highway 686 extension would connect communities in northern Alberta, helping reduce travel times and improve access to essential services. The project would also provide an improved and alternate emergency route from northern Alberta communities, including the Fort McMurray area, as well as for Peerless Trout First Nation, which has long sought an alternate emergency route.

Local First Nations’ chiefs were quick to praise the project.

“This exciting project to extend Highway 686 represents an unprecedented opportunity for our Nation to realize a new economic vision and a new economic future for our people, where we are participating in the development of our region as a key player, a primary partner in all decisions, and a meaningful beneficiary from the growth and development that happens in our territories,” says Loon River First natin Chief Ivan Sawan.

“The members of Peerless Trout First Nation want to ensure that the lands, wildlife and pristine waters of our territory remain protected, and they also want to see our Nation building up a thriving local economy and a more prosperous future. This announcement empowers our Nation on both fronts – with a seat at a table to ensure that our environment is protected while ensuring that our Nation can capture all the benefits of a major new economic corridor,” says Peerless Trout First Nation Chief Gilbert Okemow.

“Bigstone Cree Nation is ready to take the next step in our journey towards economic reconciliation, and our new framework agreement with the Government of Alberta positions us to do exactly that. Our Nation looks forward to assuming a seat at the table as partners with our neighbours and with the province, and leveraging United Northern Developments as a key vehicle to drive our future activities and success related to this major new corridor,” says Bigstone Cree Nation Chief Andy Alook.

Kevin Weidlich, president and CEO, Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism, also sees opportunity.

“Connecting Highway 686 to Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo will forever transform our region’s economy. This new highway will lower our supply chain costs and open up new business opportunities for local Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses,” he says.

A request for proposals was issued April 21 to complete the design engineering to pave 61.7 kilometres of the existing Highway 686 between east of Highway 88, near Red Earth Creek, and Peerless Lake in Peerless Trout First Nation.

The agreement has an overall value of $2 million to support First Nation coordination and advice, with the potential for an additional $5 million on pre-engineering work in the future.