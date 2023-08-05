High Prairie Vet Clinic no longer profitable, says owner

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The end of an era came in High Prairie July 28 but it was not from lack of effort.

Mosaic Veterinary Partners Ltd. closed the High Prairie Vet Clinic simply because it was losing money and they could not attract a veterinarian to town.

Dr. Jonathan Leicht, Mosaic’s chief executive officer, wrote in an email that many people were aware of the ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining vets to High Prairie.

“Despite the undeniable demand for veterinary services, we have struggled to maintain a sustainable workforce, which has placed a significant burden and stress on our team,” says Leicht.

“Unfortunately, this issue has reached a breaking point, making it increasingly difficult for us to continue providing the level of care and support that he community deserves.”

He adds the clinic has been “operating at a negative financial position” (losing money) for an extended period of time.

“The changing landscape of our industry, marked by higher interest rates and increased operational costs has made it increasingly challenging for us to sustain our practice in its current form. Despite our best effort to adapt and overcome these financial hurdles, we have reached a point where it is no longer viable to continue our operations.”

Mosaic is a small, private company. Five of the seven owners are vets. Leicht says the company values its commitment to the sustainability of mixed animal practice and the well-being of the community. The decision to close High Prairie and reorganize clinic operations is in no way indicative of any departure from Mosaic’s mission and values, he says.

“Please understand that arriving at this decision was incredibly hard, especially after years of striving to maintain the practice despite its financial and team-related deficits,” he says.

“We continue to explore various avenues of having continued veterinary services exist in the community. This includes looking at all available options. . .”

Leicht thanks the community for its support over the years.

“We are working actively to ensure a smooth transition for our clients, providing them with information on alternative veterinary clinics and resources in this area.”

News broke publicly of the clinic’s closure at High Prairie town council’s June 27 meeting. In his report, Mayor Brian Panasiuk said he received a call from Mosaic June 26 informing him the clinic was closing at the end of July. Panasiuk disclosed the reasons told to him, which were confirmed by Leicht.

“I asked if there is anything the Town could do . . . and at this point he didn’t see anything,” said Panasiuk, who added Mosaic is hoping to sell the building and land.

Mosaic currently operates clinics in Alberta at Brooks, Drayton Valley, Fairview, and Peace River, and in Saskatchewan at Maple Creek, Regina, and Swift Current.