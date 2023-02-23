High Prairie RCMP welcomes new sergeant

High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Jason Barber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP welcomes Sgt. Jason Barber as the new officer in charge of operations.

“I deal with the day-to-day detachment operations,” says Barber, who started in High Prairie on Jan. 24.

“I also liaise with with surrounding communities and leaders about any major events that might affect them.”

S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell oversees the administrative duties for the detachment, meets with community leaders to identify issues and develops a plan to meet their needs, he says.

Barber is committed to serving the community the best he can.

“I want to ensure I attend community events as time allows, filling in for S/Sgt. Tarzwell when he is away or unavailable,” Barber says.

“When possible, we can allow members to attend community events during their shift and assist with presentations at schools.”

He enjoys the opportunity to the work in the High Prairie region.

“My family and I look forward to our time in High Prairie and hope to take advantage of the community events and camping in the area,” Barber says.

He is pleased to be in his new posting.

“It was an opportunity for a promotion to sergeant,” Barber says.

“I had heard good things from past members about the community and the types of files that would be investigated.”

Transferring to High Prairie allowed him to take a promotion as a full-time sergeant although he served as interim sergeant at the High Level RCMP from April 1, 2022 until he transferred.

With 17 years experience in the RCMP, Barber was posted at the High Level RCMP as corporal from February 2019 until he became acting sergeant.

During his time in High Level, he also served as supervisor of Indigenous policing.

He started his career with the Elk Point RCMP as constable from October 2005 to June 2010 when he served in a First Nation liaison position at Frog Lake First Nation.

Before his time in High Level, he was posted at Turner Valley RCMP from June 2010 to February 2019 working on the Eden Valley reserve at Bearspaw First Nation in a Community Tri-Partite position.