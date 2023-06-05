High Prairie Health Complex reopens

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several services at the High Prairie Health Complex have re-opened after being temporarily closed during wildfires in early May.

Laboratory and diagnostic imaging (DI) appointments and walk-in X-ray services resumed, says an Alberta Health Services (AHS) news release dated May 20.

Any pre-scheduled appointments for those services continued immediately as planned.

Appointments may be rescheduled online or by phone calling (1-877) 702-4486.

The hospital also resumed taking appointments for the outpatient clinic at (780) 536-2110.

Clients who missed scheduling appointment due to wildfires were notified directly by AHS to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

HPHC emergency department re-opened May 8, the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic re-opened on May 10 and dialysis services resumed May 12.

No additional services at the hospital were scheduled to re-open (as of May 20 and AHS has added no further updates as of May 26).

Inpatient admissions were paused.

EMS services remains available in the community.

The HPHC and J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre were temporarily evacuated and closed on May 6 due to threat of local wildfires.

AHS provides wildfire resources for Albertans at AHS.ca/wildfire, including mental health, air quality and emergency planning links.