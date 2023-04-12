High Prairie chamber may lead jobs program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A program to help regional businesses attract immigrants to fill jobs is being talked about by several area businesses.

Last week, April 5, a meeting to talk about the program and possibilities was organized by Big Lakes County. As a result, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce may take the lead.

The High Prairie and Big Lakes County region last fall was recognized as a designated community under the Alberta government’s Rural Renewal Stream of the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program. About 10 interested business people were at the meeting April 5 at Big Lakes County chambers.

Among ideas was hiring an economic development officer to manage the program locally. Big Lakes already manages the program. The County proposed a full-time position to work on the program It would cost an estimated annual cost of $148,000, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services for the County.

The County also proposes that businesses contribute to the program, as Hawken suggests a cap of $5,000 each, per year as a starting place for discussion.

Many at the meeting expressed concern about the estimated cost to manage the program They said it may be done through the chamber.

“Businesses are going to explore the option to manage the program themselves through the chamber of commerce,” Hawken says.

He notes the issue is on the agenda of the council meeting April 12. Administration recommends that council remove Big Lakes from the program and inform High Prairie council about its decision.

“Therefore, council will table the matter to allow businesses and the chamber to do more research on how the chamber could be involved in the program,” Hawken says.

Chamber president Barry Sharkawi says the issue will be taken to the chamber and the wider business community.

“We’ll plan a meeting to further discuss it,” Sharkawi says.

“Business reps at the meeting recommend the chamber lead the program.”

Hawken says the program must be managed by an economic development body. He says 15 local businesses are interested in the program.

Under the program, eligible workers apply directly to jobs available in that area so the community gets a say in the workers that plan to join them from abroad.

All applications have to meet a checklist, Hawken says.

He adds the benefit of the Rural Renewal Stream over other similar programs is that business don’t have to do a labour market impact assessment that costs $1,000 to the business.

High Prairie Tim Hortons owner-operator Gord Drummond says the program is vital to help build businesses and the community.

“We need a solution,” Drummond says.

“Rural communities are all suffering from declining population and we need to do this as a community.

“The business community needs to talk about it more.”

He notes if businesses contribute funding to the program, they need to know how the money is being spent.

“If we’re paying into it, we have ownership.”

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says the scope and costs of the program have grown since council first learned about it.

“We’ve got to find a way to make this work and not cost ratepayers a lot and help businesses,” Panasiuk says.