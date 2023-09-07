High Prairie & Area Dental Centre welcomes Rajagopal

Mithun Rajagopal joined the staff at the High Prairie and Area Dental Centre as a hygienist and enjoys living in a smal town.

For the newest staff member at the High Prairie and Area Dental Centre, it is all about living in a small town.

Mithun Rajagopal started his job as a hygienist the second week of July and has so far loved High Prairie. Not surprising, since his goal is to live in a small town.

Rajagopal was born and raised in India before coming to Canada. He graduated in 2021 from school in North Bay, Ont. and moved to Grande Prairie in 2022. He was there until July before deciding to come to High Prairie.

“I’ve always liked the small town,” he says after experiencing life in a big city.

“It’s more of a slow pace. And I find it’s more a more family-oriented business in small towns. It’s more patient oriented in a family business.”

Rajagopal’s philosophy is much in line with the High Prairie and Area Dental Centre’s goals of providing top-notch family care. Dr. N.C. Roy has owned the business for 19 years. The centre employs five friendly staff ready and willing to assist customers.

The centre offers full line of family dentistry services including wisdom teeth, implants, invisaline, etc.

