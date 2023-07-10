Here to help! July 10, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Grimshaw Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention held an open house on June 22 to introduce staff at the Grimshaw (North Peace) and Grande Prairie offices to the public. In front, left-right, are Chantelle Cantelo, Casey Szmata, and Jenn Vos. In the back, left-right,are Tammy Monro, Mike Moman, Hywel Williams, and Careen Conrotte. North Peace coordinator Szmata says, “This will give folks an idea of all the amazing programs that we, too, can have in our area. We will have a group community discussion as well. . .an opportunity to voice their opinions of what they feel is needed most.” The office is located at 5005-53 Avenue. “The Peace Region has struggled horribly with lack of resources for suicide prevention and supports,” says Szmata, who knows first-hand how dire the region needed this resource after experiencing her own loss a few years ago. “Our centre is here to provide as many services as possible and we are fully committed to making this centre a success and saving lives.” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email