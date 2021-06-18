Heavy police presence at Winagami Lake Provincial Park

Chris Clegg

The public is being asked to avoid the Winagami Lake area.

On June 17 at 10:30 a.m., McLennan RCMP conducted a traffic stop of an individual who was known to be on outstanding arrest warrants for crimes against persons.

“The vehicle failed to stop for police and for public safety reasons, the vehicle was not pursued,” says an RCMP news release.

At approximately 11 a.m., High Prairie RCMP had a sighting of the vehicle turning into Winagami Lake Provincial Park from Highway 679. Police established containment of the area and a search of the area resulted in locating the vehicle abandoned.

A heavy police presence continues in this area and RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area of Winagami Lake Provincial Park as it is believed the suspect involved is armed and dangerous.

RCMP are also asking the public to refrain from posting photos and/or video on social media.

An update will be provided when available.

