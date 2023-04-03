Head-on crash claims 5 at Whitefish

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A two-vehicle head-on collision about 100 kilometres northeast of High Prairie claimed the lives of several people on March 19.

High Prairie, Faust and Red Earth Creek RCMP responded to the serious collision on Highway 750, eight kilometres south of Highway 88 around 7 p.m., says a news release from Alberta RCMP Media Group dated March 21.

“Five people were killed as a result of the extremely tragic collision,” says Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public relations officer.

The highway northeast of Atikameg was closed to traffic for several hours while the RCMP deployed a collision reconstructionist.

Initial reports indicate a GMC pick-up truck was driving northbound in the southbound lane and struck a minivan travelling southbound, Savinkoff says.

Three occupants of the minivan, all of Whitefish Lake First Nation, were killed.

The victims were a 65-year-old female, a 51-year-old female and an 11 year-old male.

A five-year-old male of Whitefish was airlifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the truck, a 30-year-old female of Slave Lake and a 36-year-old male of Loon Lake were deceased at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate as police determine what factor alcohol may have played, Savinkoff says.

Names of the victims were not released.