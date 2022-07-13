Have your say in election rules!

A new online survey is asking Albertans about how to improve election processes and accountability for locally-elected officials.

Input from the survey, open until July 22, will help inform government on how to proceed with potential changes to the Municipal Government Act [MGA] and Local Authorities Election Act [LAEA].

Alberta Municipal Affairs is asking for feedback from Albertans relating to candidate eligibility, codes of conduct for elected officials, privacy of voter information and third-party advertising rules. Any changes would apply to Alberta municipalities, school divisions and Metis Settlements.

In addition to gathering input, the provincial government is speaking to elected officials on local councils, municipal administrations and municipal associations.

Potential changes to the MGA or LAEA could be introduced as early as Alberta’s next legislative session in the fall 2022.

The survey may be competed online at www.alberta.ca/local-elections-and-councillor-accountability-engagement.aspx.