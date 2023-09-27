Halloween need not be expensive

Emily Plihal

It is almost that spooky time of year when children want to dress like ghosts and goblins, and go door-to-door tricking and requesting treats from their neighbours.

Nampa and Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services is planning a Halloween Costume Swap to help make the evening a little more cost effective for parents who need some extra help.

“Recognizing that not all families can afford new Halloween costumes, the swap allows kids in the community to have a spooktacular Halloween while enjoying a new-to-them Halloween costume,” says community development coordinator Alicia Surman.

“It also allows for families to donate their gently-used costumes to a good cause. The kids are able to come into the office to pick out their own costume.”

The costume drop-off will be made available at the Nampa FCSS office from Oct. 2-13. People can drop off their gently-used Halloween costumes to be re-homed and loved by a new little trick-or-treater. Families can then pick up new-to-them costumes from the office from Oct. 16-27.

“Halloween is a magical time for kids, where they can let their imaginations soar,” says Surman.

“The Halloween Costume Swap makes it possible for families to donate previously worn costumes and/or for families to acquire new-to-them costumes at no cost. Halloween should be accessible to any child that wants to participate,” she adds.

Surman says this is not only a great opportunity to reuse and repurpose costumes, but also a chance for lower income families to enjoy Halloween without worrying about financial burdens.

This is the second year FCSS has offered the Halloween Costume Swap, and Surman says everyone is welcome to participate.

“The families that participated in the swap last year were eager to see the program return in 2023,” she explains.

“The families that utilized the program last year were also very grateful that their children could enjoy Halloween with new or gently-used costumes as it saved them with financial burden due to the higher prices of costumes.”