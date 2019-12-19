Grimshaw men face drug multiple charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Suspected quantities of cocaine and heroin were seized after a search warrant was executed Dec. 13 by Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit.



Supported by the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service, a search warrant was executed on a residential property in Grimshaw, following a lengthy investigation into regional drug trafficking.



“The investigation resulted in the seizure of 97 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, over $6,000 in Canadian currency, as well as multiple firearms,” says Sgt. Dave Browne, Peace Regional RCMP.



Randall Lloyd Fischer, 61, and Brett Ryland Thibault, 33, both residents of Grimshaw, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance [cocaine] for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.



Fischer also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance [heroin].



Both have been granted release and are scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court Jan. 13.



The matter remains under investigation.