Grimshaw man facing charges

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A Grimshaw area man has been charged with stealing items from the Harmon Valley Fire Hall.



Jesse William Jackson, 39, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.



Jackson was charged after local RCMP responded to a call about suspicious activity in Berwyn on May 18 at around 7:10 p.m.



As a result of that investigation, two stolen pickup trucks and a combi-tool also known as the “Jaws of Life” stolen from the fire hall in April were found.



The fire hall theft happened sometime during the evening of April 8 or early April 9. Items worth approximately $25,000 were taken from the fire hall and fire truck.



Jackson has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Aug. 24.