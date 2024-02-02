GriefShare is here to help!

Having trouble coping with the loss of a loved one? Help is available.

GriefShare is a Christian ministry which is Bible-based but open to all people needing support in their grief. The program is intensely practical, safe and effective in its approach and application. So much so, it is internationally recognized for its knowledgeable expertise and warm but non-intrusive emotional support.

No matter what the circumstances, grief is a painful, confusing process. A GriefShare group is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief.

Participants in the 13-week program receive a combination of knowledge, encouragement and personal growth. Participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what is “normal” in grief.

Since there are no neat, orderly stages of grief, participants will learn helpful ways of coping with grief, in all its unpredictability and gain solid support each step of the way.

At each weekly meeting, participants will review a video featuring respected counselors, pastors and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics, plus hear personal stories of grief. After, a small discussion allows people time to talk, share support and personally apply what they learned on the video. Everyone will receive a workbook to take home filled with valuable exercises for navigating their personal grieving process.

There are no fees or registration costs, it is a ministry. A donation of $25 would cover cost of materials, however. Each session/week is a standalone topic. Once can join the group at anytime in the program, or sessions without falling behind in the program.

GriefShare will be held at High Prairie Victory Life Church at 4915-52 Ave. each Tuesday from Feb. 6 to April 30 from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, or to register, please call Sheila at (780) 523-0949. Interested?

You may also check out the informative parent organization website at griefshare.org