Green new principal at Peace River Outreach

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Clyde Green

Peace Regional Outreach Campus in Peace River welcomes Clyde Green as the new principal for the 2020-2021 school year.



He was appointed by Peace River School Division, says a news release May 22.



Green joined PRSD in April 2018 as acting principal of Red Earth Creek School and has been principal at Fairview High School since May 2018.



He began his teaching career in 1988 in Newfoundland and Labrador at A.R. Scammell All-Grade School in Change Islands.



Since that time, Green has held various teaching positions throughout eastern and central Newfoundland and Labrador including the role of vice-principal at Gander Collegiate.



He received his Bachelor of Education from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 1988 with a major in English and minor in French.



He went on to receive a Certificate in French as a Second Language in 1990 and completed his Master of Education Program in 2007.