Grant awarded to expand Falher recreation services

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of Falher has taken a major step forward in its plans to provide year-round recreation at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.



The Town announced Jan. 29 it was approved for a $118,457 Municipal Stimulus Grant from the Alberta government.



“This announcement is a big step for the Falher Regional Recreation Complex as it was essentially unused for the majority of the summer,” says Mayor Donna Buchinski.



“Being able to expand on recreation options for the region will help increase their quality of life, will help attract economic growth, and simply put, creates more efficient use of a municipal building,” she adds.



In the late summer of 2020 the Alberta government announced the Municipal Stimulus Program [MSP], which provides additional capital infrastructure funding to municipalities. The Town of Falher submitted an application that would enable year-round use of its facility.



With the money, as the ice is removed seasonally from the curling rink surface, the dry pad area will be converted into a fieldhouse during the curling off season. A gymnasium style flooring will be installed seasonally which will allow for a multitude of uses.



Current plans will have a full-size basketball court and one full-sized pickleball court being the default layout.



However, all sporting equipment will be mobile allowing for the possibility of dedicated setups for pickleball, floor hockey, and volleyball, just to name a few.



Additional information will be announced in the coming months, regarding membership details, pricing and the celebration of opening day.



Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen is pleased with Falher’s efforts.



“I’d like to extend my thanks to the Town of Falher’s council and staff for their efforts to secure this funding. Expanding recreational opportunities for families and the community will be a great benefit to the entire region. I look forward to seeing the new facility improvements in use.”



The Falher Regional Recreation Complex underwent a massive rebuild in 2006-07, reopening in April 2007. The MSP money will help to further enhance the facility, enabling the Town to provide a variety of recreational programs year-round, promoting an active and healthy community.



The complex is enjoyed by the whole Smoky River region and is home to numerous groups, which include Smoky River Minor Hockey, Falher Curling Club, Falher Pirates, and the Falher Gym.



The Town of Falher looks forward to welcoming additional groups that will call the Falher Regional Recreation Complex home, with the future fieldhouse.