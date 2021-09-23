Government investing $2.4M at HB Park

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is getting a significant upgrade.

The Alberta government announced Sept. 13 it is investing $2.4 million toward a new multi-purpose shower building and site modernization at the park.

The project is part of an overall plan to boost conservation efforts, improve recreation opportunities and enhance visitor experiences in Alberta’s parks and public lands.

More than 2,800 families stay at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Campground each year.

The project, which is part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan, will also create up to 12 jobs. The government sees the project as another example of how investments in parks and public lands grow local economies and enhance visitor experiences in Alberta’s Crown lands.

The playground at the park will also be replaced as part of the project.

“Alberta’s government is investing heavily in parks infrastructure which will create jobs, boost the economy and continue to make our parks beautiful travel destinations,” says Alberta Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn was also pleased with the news.

“This investment is another example of Alberta government’s commitment to invest in our parks and it will make camping in this beautiful area more enjoyable than ever.”

Replacing facilities that are more than 30 years old, the new multi-purpose shower building will have added accessibility features, such as showers with a barrier-free design and inclusive shower and bathroom units for families.

The building will be located at the entrance of the park to allow easy access for check-in, maps and purchases such as firewood, making it a focal point for visitors. It will also provide new features, including laundry facilities and outdoor washing sink areas, check-in pull-through, parking, site lighting and a new wastewater septic treatment system.

The foundation concrete is already poured and the new facility is scheduled for completion in time for the 2022 May long weekend.

The project is part of a larger initiative to refurbish and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities, natural features and buildings in provincial parks.