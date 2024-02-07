GlobalMedic donation benefits Peace River Fire Department

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River is the successful recipient of the donation of a firefighting skid unit to the fire department.

The Town was contacted by an organization called GlobalMedic last fall to see if they would be interested in a firefighting skid to add to the fleet of equipment. Peace River Fire Department requested a skid and was notified that they were successful in their application.

“In October 2023, the Town was contacted by the Globalmedic organization regarding donation of a firefighting skid unit to the fire department,” says director of corporate services Sam Mugford.

“GlobalMedic is a Canadian charity that runs capacity-building programs and provides disaster relief services to large-scale catastrophes in the country and around the world.”

With last summer becoming one of the worst wildfire seasons in Canadian history, the realization was made that additional resources were needed to fight fires in communities across the country.

GlobalMedic is working with GlobalFire to help communities address the dire shortage of equipment and make resources available to communities in need.

The organization is putting obtaining firefighting skids to be deployed when there is an increased need for resources to fight wildfires.

The skids are specialty made units that have 1,000L water tanks, pumps, and hoses that can be put into trucks or Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), turning the vehicle into an extra piece of firefighting equipment.

According to their website, equipment is made available to small municipalities, fire departments, and Indigenous communities that need help adding to their firefighting equipment.

Peace River plans on incorporating the unit into the department’s wildfire operations in the spring and will be used locally and regionally where need exists.

People interested in donating to the cause can visit https://global medic.ca