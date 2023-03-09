‘Glitch’ in system annoying

The constant beeping heard March 1 on cell phones across Alberta is exactly the reason the system needs to be tested, says the Alberta government.

“During the test in Alberta on March 1 of the new national system, a glitch caused multiple test alert messages to be distributed to compatible devices,” says Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis.

“All partners in the National Public Alerting System are working with the Alberta Public Alerting team to identify and resolve the issue that caused these repeated alerts.”

He adds incidents like this that occur during tests is why they need to be done.

“We need to ensure that the system is working as intended during an actual emergency to protect Albertans,” says Ellis.