Glenmary in-person classes suspended

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River Glenmary School has abruptly cancelled all in-person classes and moved them on-line due to new COVID cases.



An emergency e-mail from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Supt. Betty Turpin, and Glenmary principal David Amiot, was sent to parents and/or guardians the evening of Nov. 5.



The e-mail reads the move to suspend in-person classes for the entire school until Nov. 16 is in response to four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.



The new letter came after letters sent Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 announcing senior high students were transitioning to online learning.



“Due to the late hour of this announcement, contacting all close contacts is not possible tonight,” Turpin and Amiot wrote.



Instead, the school asked all junior high students to self-isolate until Nov. 6 to give administration time to call any families of any students who were in close contact with a positive case. Any families who were not contacted do not have to isolate their child.



“We feel that transitioning our school to online learning is the best path forward to ensure education can continue for all students,” says the e-mail.



“Additionally, as students and staff continue to receive COVID-19 test results, we anticipate the possibility of additional positive tests being reported. This temporary transition will allow staff and students to complete their required isolation at home, and would allow students to continue their learning online with their regular teachers.”



The move also means if there are any more positive cases there won’t be new interruptions to the education of Glenmary’s students.



“We encourage all parents and guardians of students who test positive to report their test results to our school as soon as possible by e-mailing gms@hfcrd .ab.ca. That e-mail address is monitored by HFCRD on a regular basis, including evenings and weekends, and all e-mails will remain confidential,” Turpin and Amiot write.



The school is also making Chromebooks available for at-home learners on request.