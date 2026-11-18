Nampa/ Northern Sunrise Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is working diligently to help make peoples’ Christmases merrier and brighter.

FCSS has a Christmas tree in its office to hold gently-used or new winter clothing items for their Giving Tree Campaign.

Director Amber Houle says the Giving Tree started in 2018 and was then called the Mitten and Toque Tree, evolving to the Giving Tree in 2019. The team accepts lightly-used and washed and new gloves, mittens, toques, scarves, face warmers, balaclavas, coats, and snow pants for all ages.

“Each year, Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Community Services coordinates the Giving Tree to help ensure individuals and families in our communities have access to warm winter clothing,” says Houle.

“Donations are collected locally and distributed to those who need a little extra support during the colder months.”

Houle says there are quite a few lower income families in the region who benefit from the variety of Programs offered through their FCSS branch. Houle explains many members of the community require help to collect proper winter gear to keep warm in the winter months.

“It is important because it helps ensure individuals and families facing financial hardship have access to warm, essential winter clothing when they need it most,” she says.

“It also encourages community members to support one another, strengthening community connection.”

Giving Tree donations will be accepted from now until mid-February and the team will disperse items until the last snowfall or when temps start to rise again.

“Donating is important because it helps others, reduces waste, and it is a way to give useful items a second life,” Houle concludes.

“It also encourages generosity and strengthens a sense of community, compassion, and shared responsibility.”

Houle adds winter items can be dropped off at the Nampa FCSS offices, and people are encouraged to call (780) 322-3954 first to arrange a drop-off time.

Emily Plihal

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