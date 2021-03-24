Girouxville intersection deemed dangerous by M.D.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Pro-active policing and the COVID pandemic are two reasons the crime rate is dropping in Smoky River, says McLennan RCMP detachment commander S/Sgt. Mark Hall.



Hall delivered the good news at the M.D. of Smoky River meeting March 10, saying Criminal Code crimes are down eight per cent in the region.



“All of our reports [indicate crime] is going down, said Hall.



He attributes the drop in part to the pandemic because people are staying home.



One area of work done by police paying off is checking on what Hall calls prolific [repeat] offenders. Officers regularly check on them to ensure they are behaving.



“It keeps them in check and keeps their associates out of the area,” says Hall.



“It’s been pretty positive.”



However, Hall attended the meeting to hear what council’s top two concerns were.



The first was the Girouxville intersection, where drivers seem to have a passion for treating it as a four-lane highway. Council would like to see the intersection widened with the support of Hall, and more enforcement.



The second was the ongoing battle against property crime. Council cited repeated incidents at the Smoky River Ski Hill and Five Star Golf Course, where $70,000 of property was stolen.



“We’ve got to do a better job pf protecting our stuff,” said Councillor Donald Dumont.



However, one time a power pole fell on a line cutting power to the ski hill so there were no alarms working.



Reeve Robert Brochu added six months of skiing were lost this season due to theft.



Another concern brought forward was the bus stop on Main Street in Falher by the Big Bee Park where motorists are showing little concern for the safety of students.



The matter was also brought forward by Falher town council March 15.