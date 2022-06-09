Gagnon thanked for 12 years of service June 9, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 On May 31, the Friends of the Falher Library Society gathered outside at the library to present their past president, Wendy Gagnon, bouquets of flowers and a wall hanging. For 12 years, Gagnon served as president of the society. The society thanks and recognizes Gagnon for her kind and generous commitment of time and support to the Friends. Through exceptional leadership, she encouraged, inspired, motivated and challenged members of the Friends. As part of the Falher Honey Festival Events, on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Friends will be having a used book sale, by donation. Tables will be set up on the lawn of the Falher Library. Please attend and browse through a wide range of books. Popcorn and lemonade will be available. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email