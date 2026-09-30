Fun-filled evening planned for entire family

If you’re looking to build strong family connections and would like an interactive evening to help do just that, Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) will help with its Family Building Night.

The event will be held on Oct. 7 at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre from 5-7 p.m., with Family Resource Network helping to host the activities.

“A Family Building Night is an opportunity for families to come together in a welcoming, fun environment and strengthen their relationships through shared activities and experiences,” says NSC FCSS director Amber Houle.

“These events focus on creating meaningful connections between family members while providing opportunities to meet and build relationships with other families in the community.”

There will be a variety of team building and skill-building activities, including creative activities and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) type building activities that encourage family collaboration. Free pizza supper is also included.

“Family Building Night is for families of all shapes and sizes!” exclaims Houle.

“Parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children are invited to come together for an evening of fun, interactive activities that encourage communication, teamwork, and connection,” she adds.

FCSS focuses on programming that improves relationships because strong relationships are a key factor in individual, family, and community well-being. The FCSS approach is preventive, meaning it focuses on helping people build the skills, supports, and connections they need before challenges become crises.

“Building family connections is important because strong families contribute to healthy, vibrant communities,” Houle says.

“When families are connected, they are better equipped to support one another, participate in community life, and foster positive outcomes for children and youth.”

Pre-registration for the event is required by Sept. 30, interested participants can call (780) 624-8071.

“A Family Building Night is important because strong family relationships are one of the greatest protective factors for children, youth, and adults,” Houle says.

“In today’s busy world, families often struggle to find uninterrupted time to connect, communicate, and have fun together.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter