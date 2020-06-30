Fuel stolen from construction site

McLennan RCMP is seeking the public’s help in solving the theft of fuel.



On June 9, police received a complaint of approximately 10,000 litres of fuel and some equipment having been stolen at a construction site on Highway 2, near Highway 747.



Between June 5-9, 2020, suspects stole approximately 10,000 litres of fuel out of several work vehicles. McLennan RCMP members believe a number of individuals committed this offence. Unfortunately, no video footage was available.



Anyone with information on a suspicious person or vehicle loading fuel at this site during this time, or any vehicle that does not appear to belong at that location, is encouraged to contact McLennan RCMP.



McLennan RCMP Detachment is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call [780] 324-3086, or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].