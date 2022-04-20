Former HP man missing

Lauren Donald Craven

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man was reported missing by Evansburg RCMP April 11.

Lauren Donald Craven, 67, of Fallis, AB, was last seen in Wildwood April 7 at about noon, reports Cpl. Gina Slaney, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP.

Craven is described as about 5’ 10” and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and short, grey hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a rust brown-coloured hip length coat with wide reflective tape on the chest and back shoulder sections. Craven also wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Police say Craven may be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla bearing Alberta licence plate CKK 9977.

If you have any information, please contact Evansburg RCMP at [780] 727-4446 or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Craven was hired as High Prairie recreation superintendent on July 3, 1990 before leaving town just over three years later on Nov. 5, 1993 to begin a new job as village administrator at Evansburg.