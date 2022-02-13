For your viewing pleasure February 13, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The beautiful and colourful mural at the Canada Post office in High Prairie was installed Feb. 4 on the east wall. High Prairie town council approved the installation of the approximate 10 x 13-foot mural at its Jan. 11 meeting. The building’s owner, East Prairie Metis Settlement, consented to the mural’s installation. Montreal-based Transworld Signs designed the logo for Canada Post. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email