For your viewing pleasure

· by · 0
The beautiful and colourful mural at the Canada Post office in High Prairie was installed Feb. 4 on the east wall. High Prairie town council approved the installation of the approximate 10 x 13-foot mural at its Jan. 11 meeting. The building’s owner, East Prairie Metis Settlement, consented to the mural’s installation. Montreal-based Transworld Signs designed the logo for Canada Post.

Share this post

Post Comment