Foal shot, killed north of HP

Chris Clegg

Smoky River Express

A newborn foal was shot and killed 30 km north of High Prairie near the Heart River Dam Road, say High Prairie RCMP.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says police received a report that sometime in the early morning the foal was shot.

“High Prairie RCMP’s investigation confirmed that the foal was shot on the owner’s property,” says Fontaine.

Anita Stokes posted on the High Prairie & Area Discussion site the foal was, in fact, theirs.

“NEWBORN COLT SHOT-$2000.00 REWARD On the morning of Wednesday, May 26th we had a newborn foal shot and killed approximately 100 yards behind our house. We believe the individual shot their gun right off the road to commit the act. We are located 30 km North of High Prairie, down the Heart River Dam road. We are offering a $2000.00 reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible. This incident is undergoing an investigation with the High Prairie RCMP. Please contact us directly or the RCMP if you have any information regarding the incident. We want to insure that this individual gets caught so that no other animals need to senselessly suffer the way that this newborn foal did. It takes a very cruel and mentally unstable person to commit such a horrific act and we want them caught. Please share this post to help us get the word out.”

Police is asking anyone who may have information about this incident, or the identity of the person[s] involved, to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.