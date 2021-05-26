Flowers to brighten hospital

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan town council is trying to brighten up the entrance to the hospital in town.



It started when council received a request at its May 10 meeting to declare May 24-28 Alberta Rural Health Week.



While council decided to approve the proclamation, they wanted to do a bit more.



“I think something should be done seeing the hospital is in town,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.



“Do we normally do anything?”



CAO Lorraine Willier replied the regional physician recruitment committee usually did something.



Councillor Terry Calliou wondered why other hospitals had nice, bright entrances with many flowers whereas McLennan did not. He suggested some flowers be purchased.



“I’m OK with flowers,” said Councillor Dwayne Stout.



“They [hospital staff] would appreciate it,” replied Delauriers.



Council will purchase a $100 gift certificate from a local greenhouse to show their appreciation.



Alberta Rural Health Week provides the public with an opportunity to honour the contributions of the rural Alberta healthcare professionals and community volunteers who help keep health care close to home.