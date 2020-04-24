Flooding hits M.D. of Smoky River

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than 20 roads in the M.D. of Smoky River are closed as crews deal with flooding caused by spring run-off.

“It is not recommended to travel through any water on a roadway as the road may be washed out,” says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

“Be prepared to use alternate routes and watch for new traffic control devices in the region.”

The M.D. released the message on its website April 22.

“Please proceed with caution when traveling on M.D. roads,” Cymbaluk says.

Landfills in Jean Cote, Guy and Whitemud are also closed until further notice.

“Our public works employees are working diligently to assist with flooding throughout the M.D. of Smoky River,” Cymbaluk says.

“We request that the public stay back and avoid the areas where crews are working, both for their safety and yours.

“We appreciate your co-operation.”

The following roads are closed:

– Range Road 214 from Township Road 772 and 770 (Five-Star road).

– Range Road 223 between Township Road 810 and 804.

– Range Road 295 between 772 and 770 (Market Road south of McLennan).

– Township Road 760 from Range Road 210 and 205 (Guy landfill road).

– Range Road 205 between Township Road 762 and 760.

– Township Road 782 between Range Road 220 to the Village of Girouxville limits (Girouxville/Falher backroad).

– Range Road 212 between Township Road 782 and 784.

– Range Road 204 between Township Road 800 and 802.

– Range Road 205 from Township Road 752 to Highway 2A.

– Township Road 772 between Range Road 205 and 203.

– Range Road 203 between Township Road 772 and 770.

– Range Road 204 North of Township Road 770 and 772.

– Township Road 760 between Range Road 232 and 233 (Shufflemeyer’s Creek).

– Range Road 214 between Township Road 792 and 800.

– Range Road 222 between Township Road 754 and 752.

– Range Road 203 north of Township Road 780.

– Range Road 213 between Township Road 774 and 770.

– Township Road 762 between Range Road 212 and 214.

– Range Road 210 between Highway 2A and Township Road 752.

– Range Road 210 between Township 760 and 754.

– Range Road 212 between Township Road 760 and 762.

– Township Road 792 between Range Road 202 and 203.

– Range Road 224 between Highway 49 and Township Road 782.