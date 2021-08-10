Five acute-care beds closed in McLennan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five acute-care beds at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan have been closed until Sept. 7 due to a staffing shortage.



The acute-care temporarily has 15 beds open, Alberta Health Services says in a public service announcement issued Aug. 5.



That will not affect patient care as the site has sufficient capacity at this time.



Currently, the hospital has eight admitted patients with space for additional patients as needed.



AHS will reopen the five closed beds before Sept. 7 if the staffing issue is resolved earlier than expected.



No other service disruptions at the site are currently in place.



All existing emergency services will remain open.



“We thank the community for its understanding during this time,” the announcement says.



Resources are often adjusted to align with staffing levels, especially in summer when workforce levels are lower due to staff and physician vacations.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact through staff redeployment and a depletion of the available pool of casual staff, a situation that’s affecting other health systems across Canada.



The temporary measure ensures patients at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre continue to receive safe, high-quality care.



AHS continues to look for solutions to address staffing needs, and will keep the community updated about ongoing local recruitment efforts.