First residents move in!

New suites at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie were cleaned before new residents move in. Standing left-right, are Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt and Heart River maintenance workers Yevhen Baida and Victoria Olkohova.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie has welcomed its first residents into a new 20-unit addition as the project is in the final stages.

The first residents started to move into their new home Oct. 26, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“They’ll be 80 per cent filled by Dec. 1,” Pratt says.

“We will get the full effect of the whole building in about one month.”

Residents already feel right at home, he says.

“Everyone is extremely happy,” Pratt says.

All new residents have either grown up in the region or have family in the area, he notes.

One person moved from Victoria, B.C. to be closer to family.

People were attracted to the building by the affordable price and the lower stress of not having to care for a large residential property inside and outside, Pratt says.

While the suites are ready to occupy, he says work continues to complete the carport and family and amenity room in the coming weeks.

A grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are being planned in the coming weeks. Details will be anounced.

“We haven’t set a date until the amenity space is completed,” Pratt says.

“We just want to share our building with the community and let people know what is available.”

Residents of two suites are delighted about their new home.

It’s more of a homecoming for Doreen Nessel, who lived in Legal the past 40 years.

“I wanted to be closer to family,” says Nessel, who was born and raised in High Prairie.

“I find people here so friendly and helpful.”

Rod and Heather Berg moved to Pleasantview after living west of town in Big Lakes County for 51 years.

“Now that we’re here, we can walk more,” Rod says.

Losing his eyesight, he doesn’t drive a vehicle anymore and she does the driving.

“We wanted to move into town,” Rod says.

“It easier to get to town and around town.”

Heather says it was a big change that forced them to downsize.

“You realize that you don’t need all the things you had and you can still live very comfortably,” Heather says.

She appreciates the leadership of Pratt and Pleasantview site manager Linda Peterson to add the suites.

“They have done a lot to get the new building up and running.”

The two-storey addition features 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites on one level in a building that originally opened in 1960.

Suites are built to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and over.

“Units are designed to give seniors full privacy yet have the option to be interactive with the lodge,” Pratt says.

A one-bedroom suite ranges in space from 650-710 square feet.

Suites are also barrier-free.

A two-bedroom unit ranges from 860-915 square feet.

Each unit includes major appliances, including a washer and dryer, and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.

“Many people tell us they love the washer and dryer in their suites so they can do their laundry without going to a central laundry room,” Pratt says.

Outside, each unit includes a balcony eight feet by six feet and space for personal cold storage.

Exterior access to the addition is secure with buzz-in doors and security cameras.

Residents are also able to keep their vehicles under covered parking under a carport.