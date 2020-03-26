First Case of COVID-19 in Peace River area.

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Peace River area.

The Town of Peace River says the information is direct from Alberta Health

Services (AHS). AHS defines the Peace River area as including the towns of

Peace River and Grimshaw as well as other nearby communities.

In a statement, Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey says the specific identity of

the person is not important, and AHS will be notifying their close contacts

through contact tracing.

“They deserve their privacy,” Tarpey’s official statement reads.

“With this case confirmed it is likely that we may see additional confirmed

cases in our area over the next little while. It may be disconcerting but

we must not panic,” he says.

“Instead we need to focus on the steps that we can take to limit the

spread. That means self- isolating if you feel unwell. When you’re feeling well it means social/physical distancing, keeping 6ft (2m) between yourself and others.”

Tarpey says he really wants to emphasize the value of following the advice

and directives of AHS.

“This is a moment to support each other, even if we can’t gather

physically. Across the province and in this community we have already found many creative ways of staying in touch, supporting each other and building social bonds, without getting physically close. I want to thank everyone who has helped in this regard, together, yet physically separate we will get through this.”