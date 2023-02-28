FCSS wants to showcase Smoky River talent

Emily Plihal

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services will showcase local talent next month.

FCSS community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth says there are a lot of very talented individuals in the area and they are hoping people will attend the event to showcase that talent and to come to witness the incredible variety of abilities in the region.

“We know that Smoky River has talent, and we want to support our local artists in a fun way,” says Portsmouth.

“We decided to hold a talent show for our March monthly family activity event to give people an opportunity to get out and visit with friends and family, and maybe even make some new friends,” she adds.

The talent show will be held March 10 at the Centre Chevaliers, also known as the Pink Elephant, on Main Street Falher.

Smoky River FCSS will be catering a stew and biscuit meal for people who want to attend the supper. Supper tickets cost $10 each, but Portsmouth says it does not cost anything to attend or participate.

“We would appreciate preregistration but will accept at the door registration if time allows,” she says.

“Musicians, dancers, comedy acts, magicians and all other talents are welcome to participate.”

All ages of performers are welcome to participate. Doors will open for supper at 5:30 p.m. and the talent show will commence at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to register for supper or to showcase your talent, please phone the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.