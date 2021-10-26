Fatal rollover near Cadotte Lake claims life of man

One man is dead following a motor vehicle rollover near Cadotte Lake Oct. 21.

Alberta Media Group Media Relations Officer Cpl. Kelly Sikorski says Peace River RCMP received a report of the rollover at about 1:10 a.m.

“Emergency Medical Services and Peace River RCMP attended and located a single vehicle collision,” says Sikorski.

“A 25-year-old male from Cadotte Lake was pronounced deceased on scene.”

An Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services member attended and assisted with a ground search for additional occupants of the vehicle.

Peace River RCMP, with the assistance of an Alberta RCMP Collision Reconstruc- tionist, continue to investigate.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Peace River RCMP at [780] 624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].