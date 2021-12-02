Fatal accident near Judy Creek

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

On Nov. 25, at 3:19 p.m., Swan Hills RCMP received a 911 call of a serious motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 32 near the Judy Creek Production Complex turnoff.

Swan Hills RCMP, along with Whitecourt RCMP Traffic Services, Alberta Sheriffs, attended the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on Highway 32 when it crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound pick-up truck hauling a trailer,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group.

Despite life-saving attempts by the responding RCMP officers, Emergency Medical Services [EMS] declared the driver and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle, a 27-year-old male from Cambridge, Ont., deceased.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

Fontaine adds two occupants of the southbound pick-up truck, a 63-year-old male driver from Olds, Alta., and a 24-year-old male passenger from Grande Prairie, were transported by EMS to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Swan Hills RCMP, along with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate the fatal collision.