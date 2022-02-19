Family Day Activities Lineup

Following is a list of Family Day activities in the South Peace and Smoky River regions. Communities are listed in alphabetical order; please scroll down for information in your community. Please note some events are Sunday, Feb. 20 and others on Monday, Feb. 21:

Enilda

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Online scavenger hunt.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.

Cost: Free.

Falher

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Falher Regional Recreation Complex [Fieldhouse].

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Event: Skating, hotdogs, hot chocolate and coffee.

Cost: Free.

Faust

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Online scavenger hunt.

Time: 9 a.m.-noon.

Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.

Cost: Free.

Grouard

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Online scavenger hunt.

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.

Cost: Free.

High Prairie

Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Location: High Prairie Agriplex.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Event: Gymkhana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cattle penning from 2-5 p.m.; ranch roping from 6-9 p.m. [All ages of riders welcome].

Cost: Free.

High Prairie

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Regional Aquatics Centre

Time: 1:15-3 p.m.

Event: Family Swim.

Cost: $4 per person.

High Prairie

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Sports Palace Arena

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event: Public skating.

Cost: Free.

High Prairie

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Online scavenger hunt.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.

Cost: Free.

Joussard

Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Location: Joussard Community Hall.

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Event: Kids Can Catch Family Day Ice Fishing on Lesser Slave Lake. Fishing equipment provided. Fireworks to follow at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Kinuso

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Online scavenger hunt.

Time: 9 a.m.-noon.

Event: Scavenger hunt, pre-registration was required.

Cost: Free.

McLennan

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: At McLennan, on the pond west of the covered bridge.

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Event: Skating on the pond, bonfire to keep warm, hotdogs available to be roasted, hot chocolate.

Cost: Free.

Northern Sunrise County

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Mill Brown Memorial Park.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Event: Tobogganing, hotdogs, refreshments, doughnuts, door prizes, community connection and more.

Cost: Free.

Triangle

Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Location: Pioneer Threshermans Association Grounds 16 km west of High Prairie.

Time: 1 p.m.

Event: Hotdogs and hot chocolate, hayrides, toboggan hill [bring your own sled, skis or snowshoes], indoors games [bring your own].

Cost: Free.

Peace River

Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Location: Baytex Energy Centre.

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Event: Skating, door prizes, fieldhouse activities, crafts.

Cost: Free.