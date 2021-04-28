Falher tax impact minimal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher property owners can expect a minimal impact on municipal taxes in 2021.



Council adopted an operating budget of $3,131,879 at its regular meeting April 12, down from $3,351,487 in 2020.



“We’re maintaining service levels for 2021,” CAO James Bell says.



“In order to assist residents and business owners during these difficult financial times, council has passed a 2021 operational budget with a decrease in spending from 2020.



“This decrease in spending equates to 1.65 per cent, resulting with the average property owners seeing a tax increase of .35 per cent on municipal taxes.”



Council is committed to control taxes to help many people hurting from the economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I don’t have a problem with a slight increase,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says.



“Zero is not realistic,” she adds.



While council wanted no tax increase, that was not possible, she notes.



“The loss of some of our property assessment is preventing us from doing that,” Buchinski says.



“We’re still hoping to give taxpayers a break this year.”



Council plans to adopt its mill rate bylaw at its next monthly meeting May 10.