Falher man facing second-degree murder charge

Remains found inside burned trailer on Central Avenue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid three charges against a Falher man in relation to a fire where one person died.

Roderick Ellery-Sorensen, 26, of Falher was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of arson: disregard for human life. The arson charges relate to the properties on the west and east side of the burned structure.

After a judicial hearing, Ellery-Sorensen was remanded into custody to appear in Peace River provincial court on Sept. 27.

The charges arose Sept. 22 at about 1:15 p.m. when McLennan RCMP and Smoky River Fire Services responded to the fire on Central Avenue in Falher.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the burnt trailer. The remains were transported to the medical examiner who will be working with the RCMP in determining identity and cause of death.

Police add due to winds, the fire caused damage to the neighbouring house to the west and apartment complex to the east.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and is being led by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of McLennan RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and a fire investigator.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes thank the community for their assistance throughout the investigation.